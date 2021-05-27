Should Elon Musk be leading the green Bitcoin debate?

A partner from a venture capital firm has suggested that Elon Musk may not be the right person to lead the green Bitcoin debate.

A new report has raised a question about Elon Musk's involvement in leading the green Bitcoin debate with the announcement of the Bitcoin Mining Council.

In a recent report from Bloomberg, Nic Carter, a partner at Castle Island Ventures, a venture capital firm exclusively focused on public blockchains, said that he doesn't think Elon Musk is the right person to lead the "clean Bitcoin" debate. Adding, "possibly not as far as the Bitcoin community is concerned." Carter also said that, "Bitcoiners are still intensely skeptical of Musk, and they view him as conflicted, given that his business partially involves the sale of offsets."

While Carter was critical of Musk, he did stress that any effort towards lowering the energy cost for mining Bitcoin, and Bitcoin miners being more transparent about the cost of energy is a step in the right direction, regardless of who is making the effort. Another point that Carter made was that Bitcoin miners located in North America are cleaner than most other industrial consumers of electricity, and due to that metric, he feels that Bitcoin miners will be pleased when they are asked about being more transparent about their energy consumption.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.