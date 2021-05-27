All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world

If you happened to look out at the night sky last night at the right time you would have seen an incredible blood supermoon.

Published Thu, May 27 2021 5:32 AM CDT
A once in 2.5-year event occurred last night as the Earth passed in-between the Sun and the Moon, causing the shadow of Earth to be casted on the Moon.

The total lunar eclipse occurred at different times all around the globe, and what skywatchers would have seen depends on your location as well. Luckily, many people around the world managed to snap some incredible images of the Flower Moon, showing off what people saw in different locations. So, why does the Moon appear red when Earth's shadow is casted on it?

The light that is coming from the Sun is bending around Earth and moving through Earth's atmosphere. The Sun's rays are red, and when they pass through Earth's atmosphere, all of the shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, leaving the long red ones to be seen on the surface of the Moon. Below you will find images of the Flower Moon from around the world. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Indonesia

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 01 | TweakTown.com

Santa Monica

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 02 | TweakTown.com

Christchurch, New Zealand

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 03 | TweakTown.com

Time-lapse from Mexico

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 04 | TweakTown.com

Chile

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 05 | TweakTown.com

Australia

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 06 | TweakTown.com

Philippines

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 07 | TweakTown.com

Oregon View

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 08 | TweakTown.com

California

Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world 09 | TweakTown.com
