Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world

If you happened to look out at the night sky last night at the right time you would have seen an incredible blood supermoon.

A once in 2.5-year event occurred last night as the Earth passed in-between the Sun and the Moon, causing the shadow of Earth to be casted on the Moon.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The total lunar eclipse occurred at different times all around the globe, and what skywatchers would have seen depends on your location as well. Luckily, many people around the world managed to snap some incredible images of the Flower Moon, showing off what people saw in different locations. So, why does the Moon appear red when Earth's shadow is casted on it?

The light that is coming from the Sun is bending around Earth and moving through Earth's atmosphere. The Sun's rays are red, and when they pass through Earth's atmosphere, all of the shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, leaving the long red ones to be seen on the surface of the Moon. Below you will find images of the Flower Moon from around the world. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Indonesia

Santa Monica

Christchurch, New Zealand

Time-lapse from Mexico

Chile

Australia

Philippines

Oregon View

California