Ubisoft+ subscribers will get free in-game items every month
Ubisoft is giving away free in-game items to all Ubisoft+ subscribers in an effort to spark investment, engagement, and retention.
Subscribers of Ubisoft's $14.99 a month on-demand PC gaming service will now get in-game freebies every month.
The new Ubisoft+ Rewards program will give out free in-game cosmetics, boosters, and items to active subscribers on PC. Gamers can choose what freebies they get in what game and the in-game freebies will compound the longer users stay subscribed. For example, if you stay an active subscriber for 7 months, you'll be promoted to the Platinum tier and receive 4 in-game rewards per month.
The items are yours to keep even if your Ubisoft+ subscription lapses.
"On your very first day in Ubisoft+, you will get one reward of your choice. Over time as a subscriber, you will progress through the four reward ranks -- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum -- to get more rewards with each new rank. The number of subscribed months you already have will be counted to determine your rank."
Only 15 games out of the 100+ Ubisoft+ selection currently support monthly freebies, including hits like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, Far Cry 5, and surprisingly Splinter Cell Blacklist.
This is a smart way to inject value early on into Ubisoft's own Game Pass-esque subscription service that actively rewards players for staying subscribed. This added bonus is another layer of retention strategies on top of the value-oriented games catalog offering.
The following games support Ubisoft+ Rewards:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Far Cry New Dawn
- The Division 2
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Far Cry 5
- Anno 1800
- The Crew 2
- For Honor
- Trials Rising
- Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands