Ubisoft+ subscribers will get free in-game items every month

Ubisoft is giving away free in-game items to all Ubisoft+ subscribers in an effort to spark investment, engagement, and retention.

Subscribers of Ubisoft's $14.99 a month on-demand PC gaming service will now get in-game freebies every month.

The new Ubisoft+ Rewards program will give out free in-game cosmetics, boosters, and items to active subscribers on PC. Gamers can choose what freebies they get in what game and the in-game freebies will compound the longer users stay subscribed. For example, if you stay an active subscriber for 7 months, you'll be promoted to the Platinum tier and receive 4 in-game rewards per month.

The items are yours to keep even if your Ubisoft+ subscription lapses.

"On your very first day in Ubisoft+, you will get one reward of your choice. Over time as a subscriber, you will progress through the four reward ranks -- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum -- to get more rewards with each new rank. The number of subscribed months you already have will be counted to determine your rank."

Only 15 games out of the 100+ Ubisoft+ selection currently support monthly freebies, including hits like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, Far Cry 5, and surprisingly Splinter Cell Blacklist.

This is a smart way to inject value early on into Ubisoft's own Game Pass-esque subscription service that actively rewards players for staying subscribed. This added bonus is another layer of retention strategies on top of the value-oriented games catalog offering.

The following games support Ubisoft+ Rewards: