Ubisoft+ subscribers will get free in-game items every month

Ubisoft is giving away free in-game items to all Ubisoft+ subscribers in an effort to spark investment, engagement, and retention.

Published Tue, May 25 2021 6:33 PM CDT
Subscribers of Ubisoft's $14.99 a month on-demand PC gaming service will now get in-game freebies every month.

Ubisoft+ subscribers will get free in-game items every month
The new Ubisoft+ Rewards program will give out free in-game cosmetics, boosters, and items to active subscribers on PC. Gamers can choose what freebies they get in what game and the in-game freebies will compound the longer users stay subscribed. For example, if you stay an active subscriber for 7 months, you'll be promoted to the Platinum tier and receive 4 in-game rewards per month.

The items are yours to keep even if your Ubisoft+ subscription lapses.

Ubisoft+ subscribers will get free in-game items every month

"On your very first day in Ubisoft+, you will get one reward of your choice. Over time as a subscriber, you will progress through the four reward ranks -- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum -- to get more rewards with each new rank. The number of subscribed months you already have will be counted to determine your rank."

Only 15 games out of the 100+ Ubisoft+ selection currently support monthly freebies, including hits like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, Far Cry 5, and surprisingly Splinter Cell Blacklist.

This is a smart way to inject value early on into Ubisoft's own Game Pass-esque subscription service that actively rewards players for staying subscribed. This added bonus is another layer of retention strategies on top of the value-oriented games catalog offering.

The following games support Ubisoft+ Rewards:

  1. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. Watch Dogs Legion
  4. Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  5. Far Cry New Dawn
  6. The Division 2
  7. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  8. Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Far Cry 5
  10. Anno 1800
  11. The Crew 2
  12. For Honor
  13. Trials Rising
  14. Splinter Cell Blacklist
  15. Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
NEWS SOURCE:news.ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

