Game Pass loses 10% DLC discount in favor of rewards scheme payouts

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it removed the 10% DLC discount for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, replacing it with a new rewards scheme.

TL;DR: Microsoft has removed the 10% DLC discount from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, replacing it with a points-based rewards system requiring active participation. Full games still receive up to 20% off, while the revamped Xbox Rewards program offers Ultimate subscribers enhanced benefits through earning points on purchases.

Microsoft has rearranged the value of Game Pass through a new, very unpopular price hike, eliminating key features in the process.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft has now confirmed that it has removed the 10% discount for all DLC content from its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription tier, including the ultra-lucrative billion-dollar Call of Duty Points premium currency. Full video games are still discounted by up to 20%.

In its place, Microsoft is instead making users do a little work to get a discount. The Xbox Rewards scheme has been revamped to give Ultimate subscribers more bang for their buck, but this does require active participation--and an active subscription--in order to maximize your returns. Essentially, Microsoft has game-ified its rewards program, likely due to massive participation from Xbox console users.

Xbox has delivered the following statement that confirms the 10% discount has been cancelled:

"This is not specific to any one game and reflects all games and DLC purchases. "Instead of a discount on the purchases, Ultimate and Premium subscribers will earn 10% and 5% - respectively - in points when purchasing select games and add-ons from the Game Pass library. "Ultimate members continue to have 20% discount on select games from the Game Pass library. "On top of that, all Rewards members will earn points when shopping games and add-ons on the Store, while Premium and Ultimate subscribers will earn even more, 2x and 4x respectively. See more detail on the Game Pass Rewards program here."

Below we also have more info copied from the Xbox Game Pass subscription page: