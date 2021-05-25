All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The most energetic light ever found detected, adding to a big mystery

Researchers detected the most energetic light that has ever been found, and it's more energetic than the Large Hadron Collider.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 25 2021 2:35 AM CDT
Researchers have detected what is now the most energetic light that has ever been found by humans.

Astrophysicists have been trying to work out why and how the universe produces this energetic light or gamma rays for many years now. In the past, astrophysicists have detected gamma rays, but recently the most the highest-gamma ray was detected, blowing the previously recorded figures out of the water. The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) detected more than 530 gamma rays with energies above 0.1 quadrillion electron volts, with the highest coming in at 1.4 quadrillion electron volts.

To make an easy-to-understand comparison, the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest particle accelerator, reaches trillions of electron volts, not quadrillions. Researchers now believe that that the Milky Way has these powerful cosmic particle accelerators scattered around, dubbed "hotspots". As for how and why these "hotspots" occur is still a mystery. Current theories suggest two possibilities; turbulent remains of an exploded star, or a region in space where a massive star is forming.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:sciencenews.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

