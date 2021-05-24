Domino's Pizza employees can now get paid in Bitcoin if they want to

Domino's Pizza employees will now be able to choose between Bitcoin as payment for their hours worked or normal fiat currency.

An announcement from a Domino's Pizza franchise located in the Netherlands has revealed that employees of the fast-food chain will have the choice of being paid in Bitcoin (BTC) or normal currency.

The announcement comes from Immensus Holding, which is the franchise behind sixteen Domino's Pizza stores. According to the announcement, employees will now be able to choose between being paid in normal currency (euros) or BTC. Dutch law states that employees' minimum wage must be paid in fiat currency (euros), but if an employee earns more than the minimum wage, they can now choose to be paid the excess of their earnings in BTC.

Immensus co-owner Jonathan Gurevich said, "We are a modern company, and we work with a lot of young employees. We hear them talking about Bitcoin and we want to offer the opportunity to own cryptocurrency." Additionally, BTC Direct's Jerrymie Marcus said, "A monthly Bitcoin salary can be compared to dollar cost averaging into Bitcoin. So all the benefits are the same, you don't have to time the market, and in the long run you cancel out short and mid term volatility. This actually benefits the employee, they save value automatically in an ever-increasing asset."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.