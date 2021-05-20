All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

NASA drops statement about China's Zhurong Mars rover landing

NASA has released a statement about China receiving the first images from its Zhurong rover that recently landed on Mars.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, May 20 2021 6:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

China has recently become the second nation in the world to land a rover on the surface of Mars successfully.

NASA drops statement about China's Zhurong Mars rover landing 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NASA has released a statement on its website regarding China's Zhurong rover sending back its first images captured on the surface of the Red Planet. The statement comes from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who said, "Congratulations to the China National Space Administration on receiving the first images from the Zhurong Mars rover!". Nelson goes on to say that the world will be patiently waiting for the discoveries that come out of the Zhurong rover.

Nelson also stated, "As the international scientific community of robotic explorers on Mars grows, the United States and the world look forward to the discoveries Zhurong will make to advance humanity's knowledge of the Red Planet. I look forward to future international discoveries, which will help inform and develop the capabilities needed to land human boots on Mars."

NASA drops statement about China's Zhurong Mars rover landing 02 | TweakTown.com

The more rovers on the Red Planet, the better, as the more rovers exploring Mars equals humans generating a more in-depth understanding of the planet much faster. The more knowledge gathered by these rovers will assist us in future missions. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99$13.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2021 at 10:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.