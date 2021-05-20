NASA drops statement about China's Zhurong Mars rover landing

NASA has released a statement about China receiving the first images from its Zhurong rover that recently landed on Mars.

China has recently become the second nation in the world to land a rover on the surface of Mars successfully.

NASA has released a statement on its website regarding China's Zhurong rover sending back its first images captured on the surface of the Red Planet. The statement comes from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who said, "Congratulations to the China National Space Administration on receiving the first images from the Zhurong Mars rover!". Nelson goes on to say that the world will be patiently waiting for the discoveries that come out of the Zhurong rover.

Nelson also stated, "As the international scientific community of robotic explorers on Mars grows, the United States and the world look forward to the discoveries Zhurong will make to advance humanity's knowledge of the Red Planet. I look forward to future international discoveries, which will help inform and develop the capabilities needed to land human boots on Mars."

The more rovers on the Red Planet, the better, as the more rovers exploring Mars equals humans generating a more in-depth understanding of the planet much faster. The more knowledge gathered by these rovers will assist us in future missions. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.