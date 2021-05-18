All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China is now the second country to land on another planet successfully

China has now become the second nation in the world to land on another planet successfully. Mars is now has a new friend.

Published Tue, May 18 2021 9:31 AM CDT
China has officially become the second country in the world to land a rover on another planet successfully.

Last week, reports indicated that China was going to attempt to land on Mars with its new Zhurong rover, and now the China National Space Administration (CNSA) Twitter account has announced that it has successfully landed on Mars.

The Zhurong rover was aboard the Tianwen-1 spacecraft and was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China on July 23, 2020. The spacecraft entered the orbit of Mars back in February, and it successfully landed on the Red Planet around 7:18 p.m. EDT this past Friday. So far, China and the United States are the only two countries in the world that have successfully landed on another planet.

The US first landed a rover back in 2004, and there have been several failed attempts by the European Space Agency and the Soviet Union. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:news.yahoo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

