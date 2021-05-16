All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date is November 23 on PS4/PS5, PC

Final Fantasy XIV's epic 8 years-long Hydaelyn-Zodiark arc ends this November with the big new climactic Endwalker expansion.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 16 2021 10:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Final Fantasy XIV's new Endwalker expansion releases November 23, 2021 on PS4, PS5, and PC, bringing a close to the game's epic story arc.

Endwalker is a fitting name for the new FFXIV expansion--it brings the end of an era. This will be the fourth major FFIXV A Realm Reborn expansion, and everything Square Enix has done across the last 8 years has been building up to this epic climax between the goddess Hydaelyn and her foe Zodiark. As the world of Hydaelyn burns, the Warrior of Light will face the tyrannical Garlean Empire on the surface on the moon.

Content-wise, Endwalker brings a bunch of new updates. There's a new Reaper DPS job class that wields a giant scythe and some very Bloodborne-esque threads, and a new Sage healer class. Endwalker brings a new playable Male Viera race and some amazing-looking new areas, including the city of Old Sharlayan, as well as other areas like Mare Lamentorum on the moon's surface and the very Greek-esque Labyrinthos.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker info:

  • New Job: Reaper
  • New Playable Race: Male Viera
  • New City: Old Sharlayan
  • Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum
  • New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits
  • New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters
  • New Alliance Raid Series: "Myths of the Realm"
  • A New Data Center: Oceania
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date is November 23 on PS4/PS5, PC 127 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XIV Online, Complete Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.99
$74.99-$52.12
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2021 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.