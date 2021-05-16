Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date is November 23 on PS4/PS5, PC

Final Fantasy XIV's new Endwalker expansion releases November 23, 2021 on PS4, PS5, and PC, bringing a close to the game's epic story arc.

Endwalker is a fitting name for the new FFXIV expansion--it brings the end of an era. This will be the fourth major FFIXV A Realm Reborn expansion, and everything Square Enix has done across the last 8 years has been building up to this epic climax between the goddess Hydaelyn and her foe Zodiark. As the world of Hydaelyn burns, the Warrior of Light will face the tyrannical Garlean Empire on the surface on the moon.

Content-wise, Endwalker brings a bunch of new updates. There's a new Reaper DPS job class that wields a giant scythe and some very Bloodborne-esque threads, and a new Sage healer class. Endwalker brings a new playable Male Viera race and some amazing-looking new areas, including the city of Old Sharlayan, as well as other areas like Mare Lamentorum on the moon's surface and the very Greek-esque Labyrinthos.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker info: