Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date is November 23 on PS4/PS5, PC
Final Fantasy XIV's epic 8 years-long Hydaelyn-Zodiark arc ends this November with the big new climactic Endwalker expansion.
Final Fantasy XIV's new Endwalker expansion releases November 23, 2021 on PS4, PS5, and PC, bringing a close to the game's epic story arc.
Endwalker is a fitting name for the new FFXIV expansion--it brings the end of an era. This will be the fourth major FFIXV A Realm Reborn expansion, and everything Square Enix has done across the last 8 years has been building up to this epic climax between the goddess Hydaelyn and her foe Zodiark. As the world of Hydaelyn burns, the Warrior of Light will face the tyrannical Garlean Empire on the surface on the moon.
Content-wise, Endwalker brings a bunch of new updates. There's a new Reaper DPS job class that wields a giant scythe and some very Bloodborne-esque threads, and a new Sage healer class. Endwalker brings a new playable Male Viera race and some amazing-looking new areas, including the city of Old Sharlayan, as well as other areas like Mare Lamentorum on the moon's surface and the very Greek-esque Labyrinthos.
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker info:
- New Job: Reaper
- New Playable Race: Male Viera
- New City: Old Sharlayan
- Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum
- New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits
- New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters
- New Alliance Raid Series: "Myths of the Realm"
- A New Data Center: Oceania
