NASA upgraded its data transfer speeds, 'more data than ever before'

NASA has gone and upgraded its data transfer speeds while simultaneously demonstrated the power of laser communication technology.

Published Mon, May 17 2021 3:36 AM CDT
NASA is upgrading its data transfer speeds next month, which will allow researchers to transmit data between Earth and space.

NASA will soon be launching its Laser Communications Relay Demonstrations (LCRD) that is teed up to replace radio frequency communications that NASA has been using since the 1950s. NASA has decided to upgrade its data transfer speeds because space missions are now requiring things such as 4K video capturing, which has a much larger file size.

For example, with current radio frequency systems, it would take around nine weeks to send a complete map of Mars back to Earth. With NASA's new laser technology, that same map of Mars would only take about nine days to get back to Earth. NASA has said that this new laser communications technology will allow for 10 to 100 times more data to be transmitted back to Earth. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Principal Investigator, David Israel at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said, "LCRD will demonstrate all of the advantages of using laser systems and allow us to learn how to use them best operationally. With this capability further proven, we can start to implement laser communications on more missions, making it a standardized way to send and receive data."

NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, foxnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

