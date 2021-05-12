All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Quakecon 2021 is all-digital this August, in-person event cancelled

QuakeCon 2021 is digital-only, may highlight new updates with Doom Eternal's next-gen ports along with giveaways and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 12 2021 2:37 PM CDT
QuakeCon 2021 won't be an in-person event this year, and is instead moving to an all-digital stream showcase.

QuakeCon 2021 won't be an in-person event this year

Bethesda officially confirms QuakeCon 2021 will be an online-only event held from August 19-21, marking the second time in a row the show skips its traditional venue. Not much is known about the all-digital event but it's possible we'll get some new Doom Eternal info (maybe updates on the next-gen version with mouse and keyboard support consoles?) and a bunch of interviews with id Software.

There's rumblings that id will resurrect Quake at some point, but this seems iffy. id is currently assisting a number of Bethesda studios on their respective projects and they're even planning the future of the Doom universe. id says they have "many stories to tell" in the Doom franchise, but official details will probably be light for some time.

Also remember that id and Bethesda are owned by Microsoft now, so that could affect what gets revealed, teased, and how its future games are developed.

"We can't wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year's QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We'll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets - remotely - August 19-21.

"We'll share additional details on the streaming lineup, charity opportunities, giveaways, and more later in June, so stay tuned for more updates."

NEWS SOURCE:quakecon.bethesda.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

