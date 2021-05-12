Quakecon 2021 is all-digital this August, in-person event cancelled

QuakeCon 2021 is digital-only, may highlight new updates with Doom Eternal's next-gen ports along with giveaways and more.

QuakeCon 2021 won't be an in-person event this year, and is instead moving to an all-digital stream showcase.

Bethesda officially confirms QuakeCon 2021 will be an online-only event held from August 19-21, marking the second time in a row the show skips its traditional venue. Not much is known about the all-digital event but it's possible we'll get some new Doom Eternal info (maybe updates on the next-gen version with mouse and keyboard support consoles?) and a bunch of interviews with id Software.

There's rumblings that id will resurrect Quake at some point, but this seems iffy. id is currently assisting a number of Bethesda studios on their respective projects and they're even planning the future of the Doom universe. id says they have "many stories to tell" in the Doom franchise, but official details will probably be light for some time.

Also remember that id and Bethesda are owned by Microsoft now, so that could affect what gets revealed, teased, and how its future games are developed.