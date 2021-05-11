EA CEO confirms Battlefield 6 reveal for June, not this month

EA's Andrew Wilson confirms Battlefield 6 will not be revealed this month, a full reveal coming next month sometime in June.

It's official: DICE won't reveal Battlefield 6 in May, and the full reveal is set for June.

Today EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 won't be revealed with a surprise announcement or trailer drop this month. Speculation said DICE could stealth drop a new reveal today to underline EA's huge FY2021 earnings report. However, EA's CEO Andrew Wilson re-confirms the game won't be shown off until next month in June.

"Our biggest Battlefield team is working in lock-step for the definitive next-gen experience.

"The new Battlefield has everything fans expect: epic scale, all out warfare, unexpected moments game changing destruction, takes it all to the next level with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

"We're excited to reveal the game next month,"Wilson said.

"We're looking to player reactions when we reveal this game next month,"EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said.

More news as the story is developing. EA will likely reveal a few tidbits in the earnings Q&A report which is currently ongoing, so more updates will follow.