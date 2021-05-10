Democrats reignite witch-hunt for Trump's financial records

A federal judge is being pushed by a Democrat-led House committee that's saying Trump can no longer withhold financial records.

The hunt for former President Donald Trump's financial records has been reignited by a Democrat-led House committee.

The committee is currently pushing a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump to comply with a subpoena to release his financial records. The argument the committee is pushing is that Trump has no reason or claim not to release his financial records now that he is no longer the President of the United States.

The effort is being led by the chair Carolyn Maloney, and according to a source close to the matter, if the committee is successful, it would be moving closer to obtaining Trump's tax records. Douglas Letter, the general counsel for congressional Democrat, wrote, "While the committee's need for the subpoenaed information has not changed, one key fact has: plaintiff Donald J Trump is no longer the president".

Letter also added, "Because he is no longer the incumbent, the constitutional separation-of-powers principles that were the foundation of the supreme court's recent decision are significantly diminished".

