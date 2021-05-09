All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX GeForce RTX 3070 + RTX 3080 LHR series: gimped ETH mining GPUs

GALAX confirms the new Lower Hash Rate (LHR) series cards with the introduction of its new RTX 3080 + RTX 3070 LHR mining GPUs.

Published Sun, May 9 2021 11:09 PM CDT
We had heard that "Lite Hash Rate" (LHR) cards were coming with gimped Ethereum mining performance, but now it looks like they're going to be called "Lower Hash Rate" and GALAX has spilled the beans.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 LHR and GeForce RTX 3070 LHR are exactly what you think: GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards with Lower Hash Rate performance: gimped for Ethereum miners. GALAX's new GeForce RTX 3080 LHR packs 10GB of GDDR6 at 19Gbps on a 320-bit memory bus, while the GALAX GeForce RTX 3070 rocks 8GB of GDDR6 at 14Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus.

You should be seeing around 43MH/s of Ethereum mining power out of the RTX 3080 LHR while we can expect around 25MH/s out of the RTX 3070 LHR.

There's no pricing or availability for GALAX's new GeForce RTX 3080 LHR and GeForce RTX 3070 LHR mining-focused graphics cards, but we should see them launch over the coming months. Not only from GALAX but from other AIB partners, too.

It seems there's plenty of GPUs to go around when it comes to making complete new series of mining GPUs to stop miners from buying GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards... by using those tiny amounts of GPUs available for mining-specific cards.

Nice.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

