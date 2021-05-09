All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: SpaceX now accepts Dogecoin, DOGE-1 satellite to the Moon in Q1 2022

AORUS 15 OLED gaming laptop: Core i9-11900HK + RTX 3080 + 4K 60Hz OLED

GIGABYTE's latest AERO 15 OLED is for content creators, packing Intel's latest CPU and NVIDIA's latest GPU with an AMOLED display.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 9 2021 10:33 PM CDT
GIGABYTE is about to launch its new range of laptops powered by Intel's next-gen Tiger Lake-H processors, with the introduction of the new AERO 17 HDR and AERO 15 OLED aimed at content creators.

AORUS 15 OLED gaming laptop: Core i9-11900HK + RTX 3080 + 4K 60Hz OLED
The new AERO 15 OLED can be optioned with either the Intel Core i9-11980HK (2.6GHz to 5.0GHz) or the Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz to 4.6GHz). You've got 3 options of GPUs with the AERO 15 OLED, with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 with either 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a boost clock of up to 1245MHz.

There's also the GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 and boost clocks of up to 1290MHz, and the GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of GDDR6 and boost clocks of up to 1530MHz. All of the GPUs on offer inside of the AERO 15 OLED have a 105W TDP.

AORUS 15 OLED gaming laptop: Core i9-11900HK + RTX 3080 + 4K 60Hz OLED

But we are here for the display, where GIGABYTE is using a 15.6-inch 4K 60Hz Samsung AMOLED display. It also has DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification and would look pretty damn nice sitting in front of you all day or all night long depending on what you're wanting to do with it.

GIGABYTE offers the AERO 17 HDR as well, with the same CPU and GPU options but with a larger 17.3-inch 4K 60Hz "IPS-level" display with DisplayHDR 400 certification.

CPU Options:

  • Intel Core i9-11980HK (2.6GHz to 5.0GHz)
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz to 4.6GHz)

GPU Options:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB/8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1245 MHz (105W)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1290 MHz (105W)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1530 MHz (105W)

DISPLAY:

  • 15.6″ Thin Bezel UHD 3840 x 2160 Samsung AMOLED Display (VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black, 100% DCI-P3)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

