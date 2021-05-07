Elon Musk will host SNL exactly 6942 days after SpaceX was founded

The odds of this are pretty insane... and Elon Musk has previously said we live in a simulation... is this proof of that?!

The whole world is waiting on the edge of their seat to see what Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will do and say when he hosts Saturday Night Live on the weekend. But what we do know, for a fact is that on May 8 when Musk hosts SNL it will be exactly 6942 days since SpaceX was founded. The fu...

Everyday Astronaut replied to Musk's tweet sharing the image that SNL uploaded of him at Studio 8H, saying that he "couldn't help but notice" that Elon Musk will be hosting 6942 days after founding SpaceX. He added that the "simulation is officially getting weirder" and he's right about both of those things.

Why does this matter? Elon Musk has made multiple references to 420 (the number used to refer to weed, or cannabis) and 69 well, because, for super obvious reasons. Back in December 2019, Tesla stock reached $420 and Elon Musk tweeted out:

Exactly 5 hours (to the minute) later on December 24, 2019 Musk tweeted an image of Tesla stock that had reached exactly $420.69 and simply said "stock art".

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

I went and worked the date out to ensure that it was correct (for my own personal interests) and for the purposes of this article. I went to timeanddate.com and used their Days Calculator, which lets you enter in the two days -- so I entered in 5/6/2002 which is the year SpaceX was founded and 5/8/2021 which is the day Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live and you can see that it is exactly 6942 days.

Alternatively, it's 19 years and 2 days or 228 months and 2 days... if you really want to break it down, it is actually 599,788,800 seconds between those dates.

If you want to go a little deeper down the rabbit hole... Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971 -- there are exactly 69 days between 4/20 and 6/28.