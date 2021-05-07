Latest internet trend is to eat raw, decomposed, rotten 'high meat'

The internet can birth some pretty interesting trends, but sometimes, the newest trend is something that you just shake your head at. Introducing the "high meat" trend.

The latest trend that has gained some traction online is people taking their diets to the extreme, and by extreme, I mean - eating meat that has sometimes been left to decomposed rotten meat that has sometimes been left for over a year. The trend has been dubbed eating "high meat", which is a reference to the reported feeling of euphoria you get once you bite into the rotten piece of flesh.

Now, eating uncooked meat has been around for quite some time, but usually, that uncut meat has gone through a fermentation process or has been dried. Eating fermented or dried meat is not the same as eating rotten meat. When meat begins to rot and decompose, it begins to grow harmful microbial life that can cause humans to be exposed to harmful bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus, or salmonella. There is also a high chance of developing food poisoning, which can result, in extreme cases, in hospitalization as well as days of pain, nausea, and vomiting.

