Latest internet trend is to eat raw, decomposed, rotten 'high meat'

The latest internet trend has sparked curiosity into eating raw, rotten, and sometimes decomposed meat. It's called 'high meat'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, May 7 2021 3:33 AM CDT
The internet can birth some pretty interesting trends, but sometimes, the newest trend is something that you just shake your head at. Introducing the "high meat" trend.

The latest trend that has gained some traction online is people taking their diets to the extreme, and by extreme, I mean - eating meat that has sometimes been left to decomposed rotten meat that has sometimes been left for over a year. The trend has been dubbed eating "high meat", which is a reference to the reported feeling of euphoria you get once you bite into the rotten piece of flesh.

Now, eating uncooked meat has been around for quite some time, but usually, that uncut meat has gone through a fermentation process or has been dried. Eating fermented or dried meat is not the same as eating rotten meat. When meat begins to rot and decompose, it begins to grow harmful microbial life that can cause humans to be exposed to harmful bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus, or salmonella. There is also a high chance of developing food poisoning, which can result, in extreme cases, in hospitalization as well as days of pain, nausea, and vomiting.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Latest internet trend is to eat raw, decomposed, rotten 'high meat' 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:iflscience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

