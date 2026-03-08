PlayStation 6 on track for mass production in 2027, new report

According to a new report from the YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead, rumors that Sony is planning to delay the launch of the PlayStation 6 to 2028 or even 2029 are unlikely. The reasons we began to hear about a potential PS6 delay comes down to the current memory and storage crisis affecting the entire consumer technology market, where rising costs and capacity constraints could see the price of a next-gen console skyrocket if it's released sooner rather than later.

According to Moore's Law is Dead (MLID)'s latest report, citing insiders, Sony's contracts and agreements with companies like AMD and TSMC are already in place, and PS6 mass production is on track for 2027, as early as the first half of the year. And with that, if Sony were to hold off on 3nm production for the PS6 for a year, it would cost the company much more than going ahead with the current timeline, MLID claims. And with that, even with the memory crunch, the console is still on track for a late 2027 launch, with a potential delay to early 2028.

And with that, the channel also reiterates the performance we can expect to see from the codename 'Orion' chip that will power the PlayStation 6. This monolithic chip built on TSMC's 3nm process will feature a 9 or 10-core Zen 6 CPU paired with 52 to 54 RDNA 5 Compute Units, and up to 40GB of unified GDDR7 system memory.

According to MLID, this will be enough to deliver a 2.5 to 3X increase in raw rasterized performance and a 6 to 12X increase in raw ray-tracing performance compared to the baseline PS5 console. That latter figure is high because the current PS5 is powered by older RDNA 2-era technology, and RDNA 5 has been built from the ground up in collaboration between Sony and AMD to power real-time ray-tracing and path tracing on the PS6. And with that, the actual in-game performance, aided by AI rendering and next-gen PSSR upscaling, should be enough to deliver 4K 120 FPS in "most games" with ray-tracing enabled.