Florida man captures 2 floating orbs of light on video, claims UFOs

A Florida man has sent in a video of what appears to be two orbs of lighting flying across the sky, now claiming they are UFOs.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, May 5 2021 4:34 AM CDT
FOX 35 has been sent a video of what appears to be two mysterious floating orbs of light flying across the sky.

William Fuentes is the man who sent in the video to FOX 35, and from the video, which is best watched at half-speed, we can see two orbs of light fly across the backyard into the night sky. At the moment, there isn't any official word about what these floating orbs are, but speculation from Fuentes suggests that they are UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects).

A more rational suggestion for what the floating orbs are is that it's actually a strand of spider silk. Spider silk is reflective, which makes it appear as an orb of light. As for the flying aspect, it's possible that the wind blew the spiderweb off an object behind the camera towards the outside of the frame. It's also possible that it could just be small aliens piggybacking on each other. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:wild941.com, fox35orlando.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

