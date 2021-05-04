Super blood moon and four planets visible in May, here's how to see it

NASA has said that in May, we will be able to spot the four inner planets as well as a super blood moon. Here's how to see it.

NASA has put out a video detailing what you can see if you happen to look out at the night sky at the right time during May.

According to NASA, onlookers of the night sky will be able to spot the three rocky planets in our solar system; Mars, Venus, and Mercury. If you wanted to make sure you saw these three rocky planets, you want to pencil in May 14 on your calendar, as that will be the best opportunity for you to see them. NASA goes on to say that if you want to see the most of the three planets, you will need to have a clear view of the western horizon. NASA recommends places such as the beach, lakes, or open plains.

Additionally, you also have the opportunity to spot a total lunar eclipse. On May 26, the moon will pass through Earth's shadow, which will cause it to darken significantly and turn into a red hue. The redness of the moon is caused by the sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere. Due to the moon commonly being appearing in a red color, onlookers often describe it as a "blood moon". On top of that, the blood moon that will happen on May 26 will also be a "supermoon", which is when the moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth.

