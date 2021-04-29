Hubble drops outstanding pic of rare star 70 times bigger than the Sun

In celebration of Hubble's 31st birthday, the space telescope released an image of one of the brightest stars in the Milky Way.

Hubble has been in Earth's orbit for more than 30 years, and throughout its time being in space, it snaps some of the best images of the Milky Way.

Astronomers have released one of the best images that Hubble has ever taken to celebrate its 31st birthday, and it's of one of the brightest stars that is in our Milky Way galaxy. The star is called AG Carinae, and is about 70 times more massive than our Sun and is 1 million times brighter.

However, due to the AG Carinae's massive size, the star burns fuel very quickly, which causes it to expand in size, much like a hot air balloon. In the above image, you can see a large halo surrounding the star. This halo is glowing gas that was created by an eruption from the star about 10,000 years ago. NASA has said that stars such as AG Carniae are quite rare, and only around 50 of these types of stars are located in our local group of galaxies.

