Mark Zuckerberg's real-life horror movie is live with Apple's iOS 14.5

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is walking in a living nightmare now that Apple's new iOS 14.5 update has gone live to the public.

Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 2:35 AM CDT
This week Apple has dropped the highly controversial iOS 14.5 update that will no doubt usher in a new wave of panic for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The newest update from Apple is poised to impact the entire Facebook business model when it comes to collecting data from users and online targeted advertising. Apple has been very open about what the update will entail, as the company has released a video on its YouTube channel detailing what the update means for iPhone users.

Essentially, iOS 14.5 will force all apps to ask users for permission before the users' data is tracked. Users will be able to choose to allow data tracking or deny it. As for how this update will affect Facebook and businesses that use Facebook Ads to sell products or services, the assumption is only negative. Many users that have been receiving targeted advertising due to their data being tracked may choose to opt out of that, thus severely affecting the return-on-ad-spend for all businesses on Facebook's platform.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

