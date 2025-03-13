All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Half-Life 2 RTX demo drops March 18 with two hours of stunning full ray tracing gameplay

Half-Life 2 RTX is getting a playable demo on March 18. Experience the classic like never before with DLSS 4 and Full Ray Tracing.

Half-Life 2 RTX demo drops March 18 with two hours of stunning full ray tracing gameplay
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Half-Life 2 RTX, a remaster by Orbifold Studios using NVIDIA's RTX Remix toolkit, reimagines the classic game with ray-traced visuals, new models, and advanced technologies like RTX Neural Shaders. A demo featuring Ravenholm and Nova Prospekt chapters releases on March 18, supporting DLSS 4 and the new GeForce RTX 50 Series' Multi Frame Generation.

It's one of the most celebrated and acclaimed PC games ever made, and in 2025, Valve's Half-Life 2 is still a stone-cold classic. Half-Life 2 RTX, from Orbifold Studios, is one of the most ambitious and impressive mod projects for a PC gamer we've ever seen. The 100+ strong team of talented developers at Orbifold are using NVIDIA's groundbreaking RTX Remix toolkit to transform the iconic release. And a playable demo is dropping, next week, on March 18.

Half-Life 2 RTX demo drops March 18 with two hours of stunning full ray tracing gameplay 2
3

RTX Remix, a modding tool that allows older titles to be remastered (or remixed) with new art, models, and full ray-traced visuals, is a game changer for the modding community. The result is Half-Life 2 reimagined with fully ray-traced visuals, groundbreaking RTX Neural Shaders, physically-based textures, new high-poly models of characters, enemies, and objects, and a whole lot more. Technically it's a remaster, but it looks like a built-from-the-ground-up remake.

The demo includes the survival-horror-like Ravenholm chapter from the game alongside the action-packed Nova Prospekt chapter. The build will fully support DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex, and the GeForce RTX 5090 delivers 265.7 FPS and the GeForce RTX 5080 delivers 163 FPS in 4K with DLSS 4. At 1440p, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti delivers 200.1 FPS and the GeForce RTX 5070 delivers 154.7 FPS with DLSS 4.

Half-Life 2 RTX is a free DLC for all Half-Life 2 owners on Steam.

Half-Life 2 RTX is designed to run well on all GeForce RTX 50 Series models, with NVIDIA confirming that RTX 40 Series and RTX 30 Series gamers can also play and enjoy the demo. It also features brand-new technology never seen in a game: RTX Neural Shaders and other technologies which will usher in a new era of PC gaming.

Half-Life 2 RTX demo drops March 18 with two hours of stunning full ray tracing gameplay 3
3

RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) is a technology that allows millions, yes millions, of dynamic lights to be added to a game without impacting performance or straining system resources. RTX Neural Radiance Cache is a neural shader that improves lighting quality while improving performance. It's a neural network that runs as you play, analyzing a scene to calculate lighting with the power of AI - and the result is more accurate and responsive lighting and up to a 15% boost to performance in Half-Life 2 RTX.

RTX Volumetrics is a new technology that delivers realistic ray-traced fog effects. With this technology, ray-traced light beams now realistically scatter through air, fog, and smoke to add more realism and immersion to a scene. RTX Skin, is precisely as it sounds, it accurately simulates how light passes through skin and other surfaces to capture the "translucent quality of real skin" and "the subtle glow of light passing through flesh." In Half-Life 2 RTX, the headcrab zombies in Ravenholm will be much creepier thanks to RTX Skin.

As a demo, there will be some bugs and areas that haven't been appropriately remixed. We're keen to jump in after watching Half-Life 2's progress and even briefly going hands-on and hands-off with live demos. Stay tuned for our impressions, including footage captured on a GeForce RTX 5090.

Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Gaming Trio OC Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Gaming Trio OC Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$4999.01 USD
- -
Buy
$4999.01 USD
- -
Buy
£3389
- -
Buy
$4999.01 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2025 at 5:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles