Xbox's record $3.5 billion Q3 earnings solidifies all-time yearly high

Xbox hits an all-time new high in just three quarters, Microsoft rakes in $3.533 billion in Q3'2021 as hardware, software surge.

Published Wed, Apr 28 2021 10:23 AM CDT
Xbox has made record revenues for three quarters in a row, and FY2021 will set a new high watermark for the gaming division.

Xbox's record .5 billion Q3 earnings solidifies all-time yearly high 11 | TweakTown.com
Microsoft today announced its results for Q3'21 (Jan - March 2021) and confirmed another quarter of consistent Xbox growth. The games segment generated a whopping $3.533 billion in Q3'21, up a substantial $1.2 billion (+50%) over Q3'20. The growth driven by hardware, which was up +232% thanks to Xbox Series X/S sales, and Game Pass services/game sales which increased by $739 million (+34%) year-over-year.

Xbox's record $3.5 billion Q3 earnings solidifies all-time yearly high 34 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft will make more money from gaming in FY2021 than it ever has before.

Between Q1-Q3 FY2021, Xbox gaming has made more money than any other full year of earnings. With one quarter to spare, Xbox pulled in $11.657 billion in total Q1-Q3 revenues. The second-highest point was FY2020 with $11.575 billion.

Xbox's record $3.5 billion Q3 earnings solidifies all-time yearly high 33 | TweakTown.com

Xbox quarterly revenues from 2017 - present.

Xbox's record $3.5 billion Q3 earnings solidifies all-time yearly high 32 | TweakTown.com

Xbox's Q3'21 period is a record for the gaming division.

Hardware sales volume should be comparatively lower in Q4 as lower chip supply restricts stock availability, but service earnings are likely to remain constant or grow thanks to Game Pass and steady game sales.

NEWS SOURCE:view.officeapps.live.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

