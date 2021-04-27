Spotify's premium family plan price has just been changed in the US

Spotify has just announced that it will be changing the price of its Premium Family plan as of April 30th. Here's the new price.

As of April 30, Spotify will be increasing the price of its Premium Family plan across the United States, according to an email sent to customers.

The music-streaming company said that it will be increasing the current cost price of $15, which gives customers 6-person access to the ad-free listening experience, to $16 so it can "bring you new content and features that you can enjoy as a family and as individuals". The email details that Spotify will give all customers on this deal a one-month grace period, which means that the new price of the package will begin in June.

Spotify previously said in its Q2 earnings report that it would be increasing the cost of is Premium Family plan, and while it's never good to see prices of a service go up, the UK has it a lot worse than the US. On April 30, the prices of the Student, Duo, and Family subscriptions in the UK will increase from 5 pounds, 13 pounds and 15 pounds to 6 pounds, 14 pounds and 17 pounds per month, respectively. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.