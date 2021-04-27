All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new driver radically reduces power usage on Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

AMD's new Radeon 21.4.1 drivers provide large improvements to power consumption on the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT.

Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 9:45 PM CDT
AMD has some rather impressive power consumption improvements in its new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 drivers, with the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT all seeing great reductions with idle and media playback power consumption.

AMD's new driver radically reduces power usage on Radeon RX 6000 GPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
The new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 drivers include a bunch of new tricks, including a new version of AMD Link software that can be installed onto your PC and lets you stream up to 4K 144Hz content from your RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series GPU to an ultra-low-power notebook, tablet, or smartphone.

But then TechPowerUp noticed some impressive power consumption improvements on the higher-end RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphic cards -- where with idle power and media playback the power consumption has been improved greatly over the March 21.3.2 drivers. We're looking at ~50W of power consumption with media playback on the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT and just over 50W power usage on the Radeon RX 6900 XT -- reduced to around ~35W.

Idle power consumption numbers are even more impressive, dropping from just under 30W on the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT to just 7W or so with the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 drivers. Great to see from AMD.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

