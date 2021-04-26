All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Biden's climate goal may force people to cut 90% of red meat from diet

President Biden announced an ambitious climate change plan that may usher in several different lifestyle changes for Americans.

Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 7:34 AM CDT
On Friday, President Biden announced a very ambitious plan to reduce US carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, and to achieve that, Americans may have to undergo some severe changes in terms of lifestyle.

President Biden vowed that his plan is the beginning of the long journey to reach 0% carbon emissions by no later than 2050 and that by 2030 current carbon emission levels would be reduced by 50% - 52%. The cut on carbon emissions will no doubt have to usher in many changes into American society, and as explained by DailyMail, some of those changes will be in what people eat, drive and have at your home.

For example, Americans may have to reduce the amount of red meat and other animal products they are consuming by a staggering 90%, which would severely impact the amount of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study by Michigan University's Center for Sustainable Systems. How much red meat is that per day? Only 0.18 ounces, or roughly one average-sized burger per month. Other lifestyle changes would include making the switch to an electric car and refitting your home with an electric heat pump.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:cuzzblue.com, dailymail.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

