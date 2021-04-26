All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Scientific real-time map tracking 200 'ticking time bombs' near Earth

Scientists and researchers have created an almost real-time map that is tracking 200 'ticking time bombs' out in near-Earth space.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 6:35 AM CDT
Researchers and scientists are tracking thousands of human-made objects that are orbiting around Earth that could potentially be very dangerous to functioning satellites.

Professor Moriba and his colleagues have created a near real-time map that is called AstriaGraph that tracks around 200 "super-spreaders", which are large rocket bodies that could potentially break into thousands of pieces. A video on the BBC website details that the AstriaGraphic system is tracking over 26,000 individual objects that range from the size of a smartphone to the size of the Space Station.

Of those objects, 3,500 are functional satellites, and the rest are considered space junk or rubbish. These "super-spreaders" that Prof Moriba is concerned about are used rocket parts that are "pretty much ticking time bombs" that will eventually explode or get hit by another object and become tens of thousands of pieces that will endanger functional satellites. If you want to read more on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

