All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Elon Musk says new SpaceX rocket could fly people to the Moon in 2024

Elon Musk has stated that it's very possible that SpaceX's new Starship rocket could start landing humans on the moon by 2024.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 2:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has said that SpaceX's new rocket may be able to take people to the Moon by 2024, stating that the task is "doable".

Elon Musk says new SpaceX rocket could fly people to the Moon in 2024 01 | TweakTown.com

According to Musk, SpaceX is currently underway developing its new rocket that will take the crown for the space company's biggest rocket yet. The new rocket is called Starship, and eventually, it will carry people to Mars, but the first stop is the Moon. During a press briefing on Friday last week, Musk said that Starship could fly its first humans to the Moon in "a couple years".

Here's what Musk said, "I tend to be somewhat optimistic with respect to schedules. I feel I should acknowledge this. So take that with a grain of salt. But I think it's not out of the question that it could fly people in a couple years." As for bookings, SpaceX has already taken a booking from Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who will take a trip aboard Starship with eight friends to go around the Moon in 2023, marking the very first civilian passengers to step foot on SpaceX's Starship.

There is quite a lot of work to go, though, as every test Starship has taken ended in explosions. Musk said, referring to the explosions, "Obviously, we need to, like, not be making craters. We've got some work to do, but we're making rapid progress."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$10.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2021 at 3:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.