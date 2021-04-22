All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

'Catastrophe': Russia to replace the ISS with it's own space station

Russia has said that the structural integrity of the International Space Station is 'getting old', and may cause a 'catastrophe'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 22 2021 5:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russians have dubbed the International Space Station (ISS) as a "catastrophe" waiting to happen as the Russian government moves towards building its own ISS.

'Catastrophe': Russia to replace the ISS with it's own space station 01 | TweakTown.com

The United States and Russia have been partnered for 23 years, but that partnership may soon run its course as Russian officials have suggested that they may withdraw from the ISS in 2025. The news comes from a state TV news report from April 18 that suggested that Yury Borisov, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, said the ISS is currently in a deteriorating condition that puts lives of Russian astronauts (cosmonauts) at risk.

Borisov said, "We can't risk the lives [of our cosmonauts]. The structure and the metal [are] getting old, [and] it can lead to irreversible consequences - to catastrophe." Borisov somewhat backtracked on his statement by saying that a "technical inspection is needed, and then we can make a decision and inform our partners." Now, Roscosmos officials have said that "the first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works," and maybe completely finished by 2025.

Vitaly Egorov, an industry observer and former spokesperson for Russia's Dauria Aerospace company, said to Science magazine, "ISS partners would have a really hard time keeping the station functional without Russia."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.