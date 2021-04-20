All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
RAM prices expected to increase up to 23% over the next few months

TrendForce is expecting a sharp 18-23% rise in RAM prices for the PC in Q2 2021, laptop manufacturing blamed on the increases.

Published Tue, Apr 20 2021 7:45 PM CDT
We are experiencing the worst GPU shortage in history, HDD and SSD prices are expected to rise because of storage-related crypto mining, next-gen consoles are still impossible to find -- and now RAM prices are expected to jump by 18-23% in Q2 2021.

TrendForce is predicting that DRAM prices will increase 18-23% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2021, with global chip shortages hurting DRAM supply, and now TrendForce is attributing further RAM price increases to a 7.9% boost in laptop manufacturing which is affecting DRAM demand.

TrendForce explains: "On the other hand, prices are likewise rising across various DRAM product categories in 2Q21, including DDR3/4 specialty DRAM, mobile DRAM, graphics DRAM, and in particular server DRAM, which is highly related to PC DRAM and is therefore also undergoing a higher price hike than previously expected".

"TrendForce is therefore revising up its forecast of overall DRAM price hike for 2Q21 from 13-18% QoQ to 18-23% QoQ instead. However, the actual increase in prices of various DRAM product categories will depend on the production capacities allocated to the respective products by DRAM suppliers".

You can read the entire article on TrendForce's website.

