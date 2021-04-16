New Resident Evil Village demo: Everything you need to know

Capcom is releasing a new limited-time gameplay demo for Resident Evil 8 across all platforms. Here's how the timing works.

Capcom will release a new playable Resident Evil Village gameplay demo across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but there's some restrictions. Here's everything you need to know.

Capcom plans to roll out a gameplay demo for its latest Resident Evil game. There are two playable sections in the game: One for the Village area, and one for the Castle. The Resident Evil 8 demo is only playable for a limited time, and gamers will only have up to 30 minutes per area. You can play either or both of the levels in any amount of gameplay increments that add up to 60 minutes. Combined, gamers will be able to play a total of 60 minutes of Resident Evil 8.

The demo will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One/S/X, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Google Stadia. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners get priority, and can start pre-loading the demo right now. PlayStation gamers can start playing before other platforms.

The playable times for PS4/PS5 owners are:

The Village Demo - April 17th 2021 8:00 PM (EDT) to April 18th 2021 4:00 AM (EDT)

The Castle Demo - April 24th 2021 8:00 PM (EDT) to April 25th 2021 4:00 AM (EDT)

If you miss these dates, you can also play again from May 1 - 2.

Links to the demo on PlayStation platforms:

For everyone else on Xbox, PC, and Stadia, the demo will be playable from May 1 at 8PM EST - May 2 at 8PM EST.

Finally, here's info on when you can start downloading the demo for each platform. Note that the demo won't be playable until Capcom allows access on the aforementioned dates, so you'll be able to download the demo but not necessarily play it until the live dates.

PS4/PS5

April 15th 2021 7:00 PM (EDT) to May 2nd 2021 8:00 PM (EDT)

Xbox Series X/S/Xbox One

April 29th 2021 8:00 PM (EDT) to May 2nd 2021 8:00 PM (EDT)

Steam

April 29th 2021 8:00 AM (EDT) to May 2nd 2021 8:00 PM (EDT)

Resident Evil VIIIage releases May 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and on Steam. Check below for more info on Resident Evil VIIIage:

OVERVIEW

Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil Village, the eighth major installment in the genre-defining Resident Evil franchise. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline brings Ethan Winters to a remote snow-capped village filled with a diverse cast of terrifying enemies. After a devastating encounter with Resident Evil series hero Chris Redfield, Ethan pursues him in search of answers but finds himself in an entirely new nightmare.

Modern console technology paired with Capcom's proprietary RE Engine deliver a visceral experience combining pulse-pounding action with signature survival horror gameplay synonymous with the Resident Evil series. Harnessing the newest console technology, Resident Evil Village delivers stunning graphics and advanced technology on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

New gameplay features harken back to fan-favorite elements from previous Resident Evil games while new mechanics offer more depth to the action during combat.

FEATURES

• A New Chapter in the Resident Evil Storyline - This eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series continues the story from the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard. With the return of popular features and introduction of new elements, survival horror has never been so intense.

• Popular Resident Evil Features - Fans might recognize new features in Resident Evil Village that are nods to previous Resident Evil games including a merchant dubbed "The Duke" who allows players to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting consumables, and customize weapons.

• The Mercenaries Are Back - The fan-favorite, battle-the-clock extra game mode, "The Mercenaries," makes its return with new features. Now players have the option to buy and upgrade weapons from The Duke, and acquire abilities that enhance weapons and physical capabilities to offer more depth and replay value.

• Familiar Faces and New Foes - Resident Evil series Chris Redfield returns under a shroud of seemingly sinister motives. Ethan will also encounter a host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village, all with their own distinctive attacks.

• Evolution of Combat - In addition to engaging and attacking enemies, Ethan can also now guard against incoming attacks, or kick enemies away to buy time for his next move, requiring players to further strategize the best approach for surviving the many challenges ahead.

• 25th Anniversary Celebration Bonus - As a thank you to fans, Resident Evil Village will include access to a free multiplayer experience titled Resident Evil Re:Verse, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. An all-star cast of fan-favorite Resident Evil characters face off in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic series locations.

• Latest Console Technology - RE Engine paired with new technologies available via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S delivers hyper-detailed graphics, advanced immersive audio and little to no load times, bringing the shadowy village and its evocative residents to life in first person perspective.

• Play Across Generations - Resident Evil Village will be eligible to upgrade free from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.