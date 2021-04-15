Epic's revolutionary MetaHumans 3D model tech now in early access

Epic's new MetaHuman Creator arms devs with quick 3D characters that're fully rigged/ready for animation, now in early access.

Epic's new MetaHuman Creator could supercharge games development and speed up production times with easy 3D character creation for use in the Unreal Engine. Now the new tech is in early access.

Epic Games has one goal with its MetaHuman tech: Allow anyone anywhere to create high-fidelity digital characters. The MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-based app where creators can make their own in-game characters, complete with significant customization options set in an easy-to-use UI. These models are fully rigged, real-time, and ready for animation, and can easily be scaled and imported directly into Unreal Engine projects.

"What used to take months, now takes minutes,"said Vladimir Mastilovic, Epic Games VP of Digital Humans Technology.

Users connect to Epic's servers via the app, create their unique MetaHumans, and then download them for use in Unreal Engine 4.2.6 or in Maya Autodesk. The models are of extremely high quality, and Epic has spent years designing rigs and databases that power the new tools.

"MetaHumans can run in real-time on high-end PCs with RTX graphics cards, even at their highest quality with strand-based hair and ray tracing enabled."

Now the MetaHuman technology is in early access, and interested users can request access here. Epic says not everyone will get in right away: "Due to the cloud-based nature of the application, we need to add applicants gradually, so it may take a few days before you get your turn."

You can download a sample project now to run in Unreal Engine 4.2.6, or you can download 50 MetaHuman creations through QuixelBridge.

Now we're starting to see why Sony invested $450 million into Epic Games...