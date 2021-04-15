Kim Jong-un has gathered 240 nuclear weapons to 'wipe out the west'

Kim Jong-Un may be gathering a deadly Arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to wipe out the west, says new report.

Allies have been warned by a think tank ground that estimates North Korea is stockpiling nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in an effort to eventually wipe out the west.

The report comes from a think tank research group, and it states that Kim Jong-un "appears to be building a nuclear weapon force capable of enabling peninsula dominance". The thing tank also goes on to warn that South Korea and US defenses need to be enhanced to sustain deterrence against North Korea.

The Sun Online reports that experts have told the publication that North Korea has been funding large cyber heists while also carrying out illegal trades and even selling weapons to terrorist groups in an effort to wipe out the west. Here's what the report states, "Looking ahead to the more serious nuclear weapon threat that North Korea might pose by 2027, the ROK (Republic of Korea) and the US are most likely to deter North Korean nuclear weapon use if they develop the capabilities to better defend themselves against North nuclear weapon use and to be able to defeat North Korea in whatever way it uses nuclear weapons."

