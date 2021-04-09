All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
HTC just started trolling us with hints of a new headset

The next VR headset from HTC Vive seems to be just around the corner. The company started dropping teasers on social media Friday.

Published Fri, Apr 9 2021 9:32 PM CDT
HTC recently launched a set of Vive-branded VR accessories, but it isn't done with the new announcements yet. It is now dropping hints that there's a new headset on the way.

HTC's marketing team had some fun on Friday. The HTC Vive Twitter account dropped a very dark image of a closeup of what appears to be an inside-out tracking camera on the edge of a headset.

The shot is cropped too tight, and the image has too much contrast to see any meaningful details. Attempts to enhance the image have been fruitless in uncovering anything else. Meanwhile, HTC also released a teaser on the Vive Blog, which cheekily confirms that a new headset is imminent.

HTC has not confirmed any details about this mysterious new headset. The VR headset market could use a Quest 2 competitor, and HTC is due to a refresh to the Vive Focus lineup. Hopefully, this device will be a consumer product, not a business-only headset like the Vive Focus. We should know more soon. When HTC started teasing the new Vive Tracker and Facial Tracker accessories, it was just a matter of days before the formal reveal.

NEWS SOURCES:blog.vive.com, twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

