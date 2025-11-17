Steam has made $16.2 billion in sales this year, Gabe celebrates with new $500M superyacht

Steam has generated $16.2 billion this year so far, which is 5.7% higher than 2024, and that's without Valve's new Steam Machine and Steam Frame released.

Steam has reportedly generated over $16.2 billion in sales this year so far, and Valve founder Gabe Newell is celebrating with a super-expensive $500 million superyacht.

Valve has been going from stride to stride recently with Steam hitting a record concurrent player count of 41.6 million users online all at the same time, but in a new report by Rhys Elliott from Alinea Analytics, Steam has reportedly pulled $16.5 billion in sales so far -- and we haven't even reached the holidays and its Steam Holiday Sales -- representing a 5.7% increase from 2024's estimated $15.33 billion in sales.

But remember that Valve takes a 30% in each sale until the product passes $10 million in revenue, a 25% slice between $10 million and $50 million, and a smaller 20% cut once the product passes $10 million in revenue. Steam competitors in the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store have the company taking a smaller cut -- in order to get developers to their platforms and away from Steam -- with Epic and Microsoft only taking a 12% fee, giving developers 88% of the sale.

Valve never changed its tactics or fees, and has continued to have the loyalty of hundreds of millions of gamers across the planet. Alinea Analytics estimates that Valve has already earned around $4 billion in 2025 from the sales on its Steam store.

Earlier this month, Boat International reported that Valve founder Gabe "Lord GabeN" Newell received his latest superyacht, an 111-meter custom vessel named Leviathan. The superyacht costs $500 million and was produced by Oceanco (which Newell himself acquired earlier this year) and is capable of housing 22 guests and 33 crew members, with two gyms, a spa, a bar, a basketball half-court, a beach club, small hospital, and entertainment room filled with 15 high-end gaming PCs.

Valve isn't finished, and its new journey ahead is only just beginning with the recent announcement of its new Steam hardware, including the new Steam Machine PC, Steam Frame VR headset, and new Steam Controllers. We're all waiting for the unveiling of Half-Life 3, which would surely be a system-seller for Valve's new adventures into Steam hardware.