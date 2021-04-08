All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's incredible 'rainbow' on Mars photo isn't rainbow after all

NASA landed a new rover on Mars, and it has snapped an image with its Hazard Avoidance Camera of what may be a martian 'rainbow'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 3:32 AM CDT
Two days an image from NASA went somewhat viral as thousands of people were interested in how Mars produced a "rainbow" with no water in its atmosphere.

NASA's incredible 'rainbow' on Mars photo isn't rainbow after all 02 | TweakTown.com

The above image shows what seems to be to the normal eye a perfect rainbow hovering in the martian sky. This was quite puzzling to some people, as there shouldn't be any rainbows on Mars considering the lack of raindrops in the sky and how thin the atmosphere is. So, what are we looking at if it isn't a martian rainbow?

The answer is a bit of a mood-killer if you get excited about space things. Since there were so many people questioning the image that NASA released, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab gave an accurate answer to Futurism. JPL media relations specialist Andrew Good confirmed, "What you're seeing there is a lens flare. We have sunshades on the front Hazcams, which were considered mission critical (since we need them for driving forward, and we're usually driving forward)."

However, Good goes on to explain, "Sunshades weren't considered essential on the back ones, so you can still see scattered light artifacts in their images."

If you are interested in reading more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

