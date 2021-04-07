All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Stay indoors if you live in this state, race begins to counter threat

Residents of this state have been urged to stay indoors as a race begins for scientists and researchers to counter this threat.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 7 2021 8:29 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An announcement has come from a state health department has urged residents to stay indoors as a possibly serious threat has emerged.

Stay indoors if you live in this state, race begins to counter threat 05 | TweakTown.com

According to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Tuesday, a resident of Barry County, Michigan, has been suspected of contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). EEE is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne illness, and the Michigan resident isn't the only case of the disease, as 22 horses across 10 counties have been confirmed to have contracted EEE.

Due to the spread of the disease, authorities have urged Michigan residents to stay indoors after dark so they are protected against any potential mosquitos that could be carrying the disease. To counter the threat these mosquitos bring, the MDHHS has confirmed it will be spraying pesticide over high-risk areas in the state, which include the 10 counties that have confirmed cases in horses. The distribution of this pesticide is aimed at controlling the population of mosquitos in the respective areas.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said Thursday, "This suspected EEE case in a Michigan resident shows this is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Michiganders and calls for continued actions to prevent exposure, including aerial treatment."

Adding, "MDHHS continues to encourage local officials in the affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly those involving children to reduce the potential for people to be bitten by mosquitoes."

For more information, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$7.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/7/2021 at 5:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:uticaphoenix.net

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.