All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NASA's new Mars rover found this rock that scientists can't identify

NASA's brand new Mars rover called Perseverance found this martian rock that scientists are now scratching their heads over.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 7 2021 5:37 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Back in late February, NASA's new Mars rover safely touched down on the Red Planet, and now it's hard at work uncovering the mysteries of a new baron world.

Looking at the official Twitter account for the Perseverance rover, we can see that the rover is speaking from a first-person view and that it has recently found a strange rock that has scientists back on Earth puzzled. From the string of tweets that the Perseverance rover has sent, it's apparent that scientists aren't quite sure what or where this uniquely looking space rock has come from.

In one reply from Perseverance, it's stated that the team of scientists has proposed many different hypotheses about the rock, a couple of which are as follows; "is it something weathered out of the local bedrock? Is it a piece of Mars plopped into the area from a far-flung impact event? Is it a meteorite?". At the moment, your guess is as good as NASA's until more research into the strange rock is completed.

NASA's new Mars rover found this rock that scientists can't identify 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$7.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/7/2021 at 5:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.