Researchers drop warning for possible solar mega-storm hitting Earth

Researchers and scientists have warned of a massive solar mega-storm possibility hitting Earth, causing catastrophic damage.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 4:38 AM CDT
Researchers discovered that back in 1582, a huge solar storm hit Earth and appeared in the skies over Europe and Asia.

Now, researchers are saying that a similar-sized solar mega-storm could hit Earth again this century, but this time around, it could rain destruction on the planet, knocking out power grids across the globe. Researchers from Cornell University discovered eyewitness reports of the previously mentioned 1582 solar storm and found that these old reports were similar to reports of modern-day solar storms that occurred back in 1909 and 1989.

According to the reports from back in 1582, the solar storm lasted for three days, and onlookers saw a "fiery red show in the sky". Additionally, Pero Ruiz Soares, an eyewitness of the 1582 solar storm, noted, "All that part of the sky appeared burning in fiery flames; it seemed that the sky was burning." Researchers believe that a solar storm of this magnitude occurs roughly every hundred years, which means that one is expected to happen sometime in the 21st century.

NEWS SOURCE:comicbook.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

