Researchers drop warning for possible solar mega-storm hitting Earth

Researchers discovered that back in 1582, a huge solar storm hit Earth and appeared in the skies over Europe and Asia.

Now, researchers are saying that a similar-sized solar mega-storm could hit Earth again this century, but this time around, it could rain destruction on the planet, knocking out power grids across the globe. Researchers from Cornell University discovered eyewitness reports of the previously mentioned 1582 solar storm and found that these old reports were similar to reports of modern-day solar storms that occurred back in 1909 and 1989.

According to the reports from back in 1582, the solar storm lasted for three days, and onlookers saw a "fiery red show in the sky". Additionally, Pero Ruiz Soares, an eyewitness of the 1582 solar storm, noted, "All that part of the sky appeared burning in fiery flames; it seemed that the sky was burning." Researchers believe that a solar storm of this magnitude occurs roughly every hundred years, which means that one is expected to happen sometime in the 21st century.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.