White House health advisor says why we are almost in a 'new pandemic'

White House health advisor Dr. Osterholm has said the US is almost in a 'new pandemic,' and a 'fourth wave' of cases is coming.

One of the White House health advisors has said that there is a "message" problem regarding what vaccinated people can now do.

That White House health advisor is Dr. Michael Osterholm, who recently stated that COVID-19 vaccines are not complete protection against the virus, thus the recommendation of fully vaccinated people avoiding air travel if it's "nonessential". Here's what Dr. Osterholm said, "It's not perfect, it's not 100 percent [protection from COVID-19]".

Dr. Osterholm also said that there is a problem with conveying this message to the public, stating, "We do have a problem right now from a public health standpoint nuancing that message." As for what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, fully vaccinated people can safely travel but are still recommended to wear masks.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recommends against "general travel overall", and that "Our guidance is silent on recommending or not recommending fully vaccinated people travel. Our guidance speaks to the safety of doing so. If you are vaccinated it is lower risk."

Additionally, Dr. Osterholm stated in a separate interview with Fox News that variants are creating a "fourth wave", and that "I believe that, in some ways, we're almost in a new pandemic. The only good news is that the current vaccines are effective against this particular variant B.1.1.7."

