MSI's new MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard looks pretty... ACE

MSI's new MEG Z590 ACE motherboard was revealed alongside Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs -- also known as Rocket Lake-S which are led by the flagship Core i9-11900K processor.

But now we're getting our first look at a new variant of the board with MSI's upcoming MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard, which sees the company changing up the color scheme and introducing brushed aluminum and parts of gold throughout the board and its design.

It's the same motherboard as the original dark version, but MSI has dipped it in the new color scheme and it really does look great. With the right components -- G.SKILL's Trident Z Royal DDR4 RAM is an absolute MUST with this motherboard in my opinion -- this motherboard would look fantastic in a gaming PC.

MSI's new custom MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition -- and it's non-gold version -- both pack an 8-layer PCB with 16-phase VRM. We also have a bunch of connectivity that includes 2.5GbE networking, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 connectors, and W-Fi 6E. You're looking at $499 for the MSI Z590 ACE Gold Edition, so expect another $50+ for the Gold Edition version of the motherboard.