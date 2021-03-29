All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Visa announces payment settlements using cryptocurrency with USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a new stablecoin cryptocurrency that's pegged directly to the US dollar, with Visa pushing into crypto big time.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 4:50 AM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Mar 29 2021 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Visa has just announced that it will begin using cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, with global wallet partner Crypto.com over the ethereum blockchain.

Visa announces payment settlements using cryptocurrency with USD Coin 01 | TweakTown.com

Crypto.com will now settle a percentage of its obligations for the Crypto.com Visa card program in USDC, which is a cryptocurrency that is pegged directly to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. Behind the scenes Visa's digital currency settlement partner is Anchorage, the first federally chartered digital asset bank. Funds will be sent from Crypto.com to Visa's own ethereum address at the bank.

As it stands Visa's business partners need to settle transactions with the credit card provider in fiat currencies that it accepts, but now they can be settled with USDC and put up into the ethereum blockchain. Visa is partnered with 35 digital currency platforms that include Coinbase, Crypto.com, BlockFi, and Bitpanda which collectively have over 50 million active users.

Visa crypto boss Cuy Sheffield explains: "We've found that many of our crypto partners are building on top of and are using USDC. It was a natural fit".

Another thing that Visa will be moving towards is accessing the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) when they are available, with CBDCs being issued and managed by central banks and being digital versions of fiat currencies. Sheffield added: "As we engage with central banks across the world, we think it's really important for CBDCs to be integrated into the payments ecosystem".

Visa spent the last year working its way through cryptocurrency to tack it into its existing treasury infrastructure that has billions of dollars per day flowing through 200 markets and 160 currencies. Visa's partnership with Anchorage is key here, with the settling in USDC with Crypto.com making things far easier for international companies to deal with Visa.

Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer, Visa explains: "Crypto-native fintechs want partners who understand their business and the complexities of digital currency form factors. The announcement today marks a major milestone in our ability to address the needs of fintechs managing their business in a stablecoin or cryptocurrency, and it's really an extension of what we do every day, securely facilitating payments in all different currencies all across the world".

The announcement saw the price of Bitcoin skyrocketing from $56K to $58K at the time of writing, and Ethereum from $1710 to $1760 and continuing upwards at the time of writing.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2021 at 5:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.