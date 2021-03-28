All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EMTEK's new custom GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE: inspired by beehives

EMTEK's new GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE features a very interesting honeycomb theme cooler shroud, another card you can't buy.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 11:37 PM CDT
EMTEK already has a couple of interesting GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards with a Call of Duty themed RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 -- but now we have the GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE which was inspired by bees and honeycombs. Check it out:

EMTEK's new custom GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE: inspired by beehives 01 | TweakTown.com

Looks unique, and if put into the right gaming PC it would actually look great -- I love how it is definitely something I've never seen before, I can safely say that. Inside, the EMTEK GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE uses the NVIDIA reference GPU specs of 1320MHz base GPU clock and 1770MHz boost GPU clock and a TDP of 170W.

We have a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, the GA106 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory to top it all off. There's only a single photo of the card in existence, but with that unique front cooler and honeycomb-inspired design I'd love to see if the back of the EMTEK GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE looks any different or if the backplate is very plain.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, emtekinc.co.kr

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

