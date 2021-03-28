EMTEK's new custom GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE: inspired by beehives

EMTEK already has a couple of interesting GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards with a Call of Duty themed RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 -- but now we have the GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE which was inspired by bees and honeycombs. Check it out:

Looks unique, and if put into the right gaming PC it would actually look great -- I love how it is definitely something I've never seen before, I can safely say that. Inside, the EMTEK GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE uses the NVIDIA reference GPU specs of 1320MHz base GPU clock and 1770MHz boost GPU clock and a TDP of 170W.

We have a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, the GA106 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory to top it all off. There's only a single photo of the card in existence, but with that unique front cooler and honeycomb-inspired design I'd love to see if the back of the EMTEK GeForce RTX 3060 MIRACLE looks any different or if the backplate is very plain.