All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

EMTEK's new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition revealed

This new EMTEK GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition graphics card has power connectors on a daugherboard... very interesting.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 9:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EMTEK has just revealed a very interesting graphics card, with the South Korean AIB unveiling its new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition graphics card, check it out:

EMTEK's new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition revealed 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The card has an old-school blower-style cooler with all that grunt underneath the GeForce RTX 3090 still there with its huge 24GB GDDR6X framebuffer. The card has a semi-custom design, with EMTEK using the NVIDIA reference RTX 3090 board with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Where EMTEK has done things differently with its GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition graphics card is that it used a daughterboard to have the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition uses the single 12-pin PCIe power connector, but EMTEK went with the daughterboard at the end of the card.

EMTEK's new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition revealed 03 | TweakTown.com

The daugherboard is a separate PCB that is there solely for the two PCIe power connectors, which is a lot of work for EMTEK to do for a single SKU of the GeForce RTX 3090. Interesting design though, I can see plenty of these being used in crypto mines.

EMTEK's new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition revealed 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-3987-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2463.90
$2463.90$2439.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2021 at 2:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.