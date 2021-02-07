EMTEK's new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition revealed

EMTEK has just revealed a very interesting graphics card, with the South Korean AIB unveiling its new GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition graphics card, check it out:

The card has an old-school blower-style cooler with all that grunt underneath the GeForce RTX 3090 still there with its huge 24GB GDDR6X framebuffer. The card has a semi-custom design, with EMTEK using the NVIDIA reference RTX 3090 board with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Where EMTEK has done things differently with its GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition graphics card is that it used a daughterboard to have the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition uses the single 12-pin PCIe power connector, but EMTEK went with the daughterboard at the end of the card.

The daugherboard is a separate PCB that is there solely for the two PCIe power connectors, which is a lot of work for EMTEK to do for a single SKU of the GeForce RTX 3090. Interesting design though, I can see plenty of these being used in crypto mines.