We now have Call of Duty themed GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 cards

Emtek has just announced two new custom GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 graphics cards, with the new RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition and RTX 3070 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics cards.

The new Emtek GeForce RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics card, and its RTX 3070 counterpart are only available in South Korea. The flagship Emtek GeForce RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors and rocks a 370W TGP which is one of the highest TGPs out of all of the custom RTX 3080s.

There's some slick RGB lighting on the top and front of the card, with a super-unique Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War themed backplate that looks pretty bad ass. If you're into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and live in South Korea, and can actually find one of the Emtek RTX 3080/3070 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics cards then you will probably want to grab one pretty quick.

Emtek has the GPU clocked at up to 1860MHz on the RTX 3080 model, while the RTX 3070 model has its GPU boost at up to 1815MHz.