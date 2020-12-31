All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
We now have Call of Duty themed GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 cards

Emtek announces new GeForce RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics card, themed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 12:28 AM CST
Emtek has just announced two new custom GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 graphics cards, with the new RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition and RTX 3070 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics cards.

The new Emtek GeForce RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics card, and its RTX 3070 counterpart are only available in South Korea. The flagship Emtek GeForce RTX 3080 HV Black Monster COD Edition requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors and rocks a 370W TGP which is one of the highest TGPs out of all of the custom RTX 3080s.

There's some slick RGB lighting on the top and front of the card, with a super-unique Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War themed backplate that looks pretty bad ass. If you're into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and live in South Korea, and can actually find one of the Emtek RTX 3080/3070 HV Black Monster COD Edition graphics cards then you will probably want to grab one pretty quick.

Emtek has the GPU clocked at up to 1860MHz on the RTX 3080 model, while the RTX 3070 model has its GPU boost at up to 1815MHz.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

