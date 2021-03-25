All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

All traffic blocked in Suez Canal by one of world's largest cargo ship

One of the world's largest cargo container ships have turned sideways and has blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 4:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One of the largest cargo container ships in the entire world has turned sideways and has blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal.

All traffic blocked in Suez Canal by one of world's largest cargo ship 01 | TweakTown.com

On Wednesday, officials said that the MV Ever Given, a cargo container ship that conducts trade between Asia and Europe, has become grounded in the man-made waterway that divides Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. According to GAC, the reason the cargo ship turned sideways is because it suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction."

According to a statement from the Evergreen Marine Corp, a Taiwan-based shipping company that controls the cargo ship, the ship turned sideways because it was overcome by strong winds as it began to enter the Suez Canal. Evergreen Marine Corp also notes that none of the containers have fallen from the ship. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which manages the Ever Given, said, "All crew are safe and accounted for. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution." However, management said that the ship never lost power.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:marketwatch.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.