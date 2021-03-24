All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Fallout 76 pets: dogs & cats first, more creatures (and robots?) later

Bethesda discusses more about the C.A.M.P. pets coming to Fallout 76 this winter, says dogs and cats will be coming first.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 24 2021 2:33 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Mar 24 2021 2:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Pets are coming to Fallout 76's player-created C.A.M.P.s to make them feel more like home. So what can we expect to see?

Fallout 76 pets: dogs & cats first, more creatures (and robots?) later 4545 | TweakTown.com

In a recent Reddit AmA, Fallout 76 developers revealed a ton about the game's upcoming roadmap. There was talk about the alien Zetans from the stars, discussions on private servers, content rebalancing, and pets. Yes, pets are coming to Fallout 76, but they won't be like Dogmeat from Fallout 4--instead they'll be stuck in your C.A.M.P. for now (you can, however, technically tame animals in the game).

So what kind of pets will we get? Bethesda says dogs are coming first, followed by cats. Then...who knows? Robots? Irradiated nasties shrunken down to cute bite-sized proportions? The team did express interest in adding a pet Liberator, and we could see mini deathclaws and other domesticated monsters show up.

"We have some fun things in the works for Pets. Over time, we want to provide a wide variety of different types of pets that you can customize and have both in your CAMPs and Shelters. Initially, we will offer up different dogs, expand to cats, and then go from there. Suggestions for other Pet types are welcome!" Fallout 76's design director Matt Tucker said in the AmA.

This is a great little addition that will add a new sense of customization to player C.A.M.P.s and acts as another monetization point for Bethesda if they choose to sell pets (or pet skins) in the Atom Shop.

Check out the full Fallout 76 2021 roadmap here.

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 76: Wastelanders - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$16.99$20.97-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2021 at 2:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.