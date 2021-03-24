Fallout 76 pets: dogs & cats first, more creatures (and robots?) later

Bethesda discusses more about the C.A.M.P. pets coming to Fallout 76 this winter, says dogs and cats will be coming first.

Pets are coming to Fallout 76's player-created C.A.M.P.s to make them feel more like home. So what can we expect to see?

In a recent Reddit AmA, Fallout 76 developers revealed a ton about the game's upcoming roadmap. There was talk about the alien Zetans from the stars, discussions on private servers, content rebalancing, and pets. Yes, pets are coming to Fallout 76, but they won't be like Dogmeat from Fallout 4--instead they'll be stuck in your C.A.M.P. for now (you can, however, technically tame animals in the game).

So what kind of pets will we get? Bethesda says dogs are coming first, followed by cats. Then...who knows? Robots? Irradiated nasties shrunken down to cute bite-sized proportions? The team did express interest in adding a pet Liberator, and we could see mini deathclaws and other domesticated monsters show up.

"We have some fun things in the works for Pets. Over time, we want to provide a wide variety of different types of pets that you can customize and have both in your CAMPs and Shelters. Initially, we will offer up different dogs, expand to cats, and then go from there. Suggestions for other Pet types are welcome!" Fallout 76's design director Matt Tucker said in the AmA.

This is a great little addition that will add a new sense of customization to player C.A.M.P.s and acts as another monetization point for Bethesda if they choose to sell pets (or pet skins) in the Atom Shop.

Check out the full Fallout 76 2021 roadmap here.