Fallout 76's 2021 roadmap introduces alien invaders this winter

Bethesda reveals Fallout 76's full 2021 content roadmap, complete with some big narrative-driven experiences, quality-of-life changes, and a new extraterrestrial myth that Fox Mulder would be proud of.

Queue up the X-Files music: Aliens are coming to Fallout 76 this winter. Well, more specifically, an Appalachian alien myth (likely the Flatwoods Monster spotted in West Virginia in 1952). Today Bethesda outlined Fallout 76's full 2021 roadmap of content, confirming a new narrative expansion, big private world changes, and visitors from the stars.

Content-wise, the roadmap's main event is Steel Reign, the epic conclusion to the Dawn of Steel expansion released in 2020. Steel Reign will move the storyline farther along when it launches in Summer, complete with new quests, NPCs, locations, and new legendary power armor.

Here's a quick rundown of what to expect:

Spring 2021 (Season 4) - Locked and Loaded update, focused on upgrading character/CAMP, new CAMP Slots, new SPECIAL loadouts, mannequins, aim assist on consoles

Summer 2021 (Season 5) - New Steel Reign expansion, concludes Dawn of Steel story, new quests, NPCs, legendary crafting and legendary power armor, new locations

Fall 2021 (Season 6) - Worlds are Changing, big updates and changes to private server worlds

Winter 2021 (Season 7) - Tales from the Stars, alien encounters, 4-star legendaries, new ritual seasonal events, alien-based public challenges, "reappearance of an Appalachian myth," and CAMP pets

Bethesda is also holding a developer Ask Me Anything on the Fallout 76 subreddit. Here are the times:

Developer AMA details

• Start: 11:30 a.m. ET

• End: 1:00 p.m. ET

