Prince Harry has landed a new job at this Silicon Valley tech startup

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has secured a brand new job as an executive leader for this Silicon Valley technology startup.

A Silicon Valley startup company has told CNN that Prince Harry has landed a new job at the company and will serve as part of its leadership team.

The Duke of Sussex has secured a brand new role at the Silicon Valley startup company called Betterup, which is a company that provides coaching and mental health services to clients. Prince Harry will serve as the company's chief impact officer and be apart of the company's leadership team. According to the company's website, Harry is described as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist."

According to CNN, Harry's role at the company will entail giving input towards product strategy decisions and charitable contributions. Additionally, Harry will also advocate publicly on topics that are related to mental health. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) was the first to report the news, and according to the WSJ, the tech startup declined to comment on how much Harry was going to be paid.

Harry said, "What caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company's mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years. I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective."

